Bulletin Board

FRIDAY

PrimeTime: 8:45 a.m., Steps; 9:30 a.m., Hand and Foot; 10 a.m., Aerobics; 10 a.m., Scrabble; 11 a.m., Water Joints.

 

SATURDAY

First United Methodist of Deport Fish Fry: 5 to 6:30 p.m., 177 Pecan St., Deport, donations only, takeouts available, call 903-517-0334.

Paragon Pain and Rehabilitation Center Open House: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., food and fun for the whole family, 2895 Lewis Lane, visit Paragon-PPR.com, email info@Paragon-PPR.com or call 972- 203-3600.

 

MONDAY

PrimeTime: 8:45 a.m., Steps; 10 a.m., Aerobics; 11 a.m., Water Joints; 1 p.m., Sewing.

