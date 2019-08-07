Country music artist Neal McCoy returns for the third year in a row Oct. 5 for a concert benefiting the Red River Valley Veterans Memorial.
Hamburgers and fixings by Hole in the Wall are on the menu with both non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages available, according to concert coordinator Johnny Williams. Stacy Musgrove and the Stony Creek Band will be on stage at 7 p.m. with McCoy to follow at 8 p.m.
As in the past, this year’s show will be at Drakes Party Barn, six miles north of Paris on Highway 271. Gates open at 6 p.m. General admission tickets are $55 with a VIP table for eight priced at $635. Tickets are available at the Red River Valley Veterans Memorial office, 1025 S. Collegiate St. in the Village Center or online at Outhousetickets.com.
(0) comments
