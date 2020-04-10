Good morning, Red River Valley!
With cooler, drier winds from the east prevailing, we're going to see some sun today. High pressure is moving through, and that's helping to push clouds out of the sky and allowing for those cooler winds of 5 to 15 mph. Don't expect it to be as warm as Thursday as the high is forecast at just 66 degrees.
Mostly clear skies will continue tonight as the low drops to around 47 degrees.
The real weather situation will develop Saturday. Currently, models show the target zone of severe weather potential in south Texas along the Mexico border, but that area stretches through Central and East Texas just to our region's south. That still puts us in the marginal risk zone.
As such, the National Weather Service is calling for an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms, with south southeast winds 10 to 15 mph and gusts as high as 20 mph. There won't be much of a difference between the high and low, with the high forecast at 61 and the low at 59.
Rain chances diminish somewhat Sunday as the target zone moves over Alabama and Mississippi, but again, that puts this region in the marginal risk zone. There's a 70% chance of showers Sunday, with that chance falling to 40% through the evening and falling off for the overnight.
Enjoy your sunny Friday, then stay dry Saturday and stay healthy!
