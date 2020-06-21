The Lamar County commissioners will hold their regular meeting Monday in the courthouse at 9 a.m.
The commissioners will consider approving the retrofit lighting project that was designed, “to help local governments save energy and money by implementing energy efficiency improvements,” according to the meeting agenda. The estimated savings for the county is $3,114.69 a year.
There will also be an update on repairs for the courthouse and other county properties.
