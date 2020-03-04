The Lamar County Genealogical Society will meet Tuesday at 7 p.m. The speaker, Lisa Reed, lives in Commerce and studied at SMU and El Centro College. She is part of the Speakers Bureau for the Texas State Genealogical Society. She will speak about the Civilian Conservation Corps.
Attendees do not have to be a member to attend meetings of the society.
The Lamar County Genealogical Society and Library is located at the south entrance to the historic Santa Fe Depot, 1135 Bonham St., Paris. To become a member, see one of the officers for details after the meeting.
The Lamar County Genealogy Library is open Wednesday and Friday from noon to 4 p.m., and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. In addition, the library is open the second and fourth Thursdays of each month from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. as well as the second and fourth Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Volunteers are sought and appreciated.
