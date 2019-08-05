Paris police said they arrested 28-year-old Fredy Orlando Garcia, of Dallas, after responding to a call that he was passed out in a yard in the 800 block of South Collegiate Drive.
Officers said they responded to the call at 8:40 a.m. Friday and found Garcia intoxicated. During the arrest, they said Garcia assaulted an officer and was charged with aggravated assault on a public servant. Garcia was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail, where he remained this morning on $20,000 bond, according to online records.
Police arrest passenger at traffic stop for controlled substance
Paris police said they arrested 28-year-old Shalonda Renea Finney of Roxton for possession of pills she did not have a prescription for during a traffic stop Friday.
Cops said they stopped the vehicle in the 300 block of East Hickory Street at 10:54 p.m. Friday and smelled marijuana. They arrested Finney after finding she had pills without a prescription. She was charged with possession of controlled substance.
Finney was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail, where she remained this morning on $5,000 bond, according to online records.
Officers arrest Paris man on warrants, drug possession
Police said they arrested Matthew Lynn Gilbert, 19, of Paris, on Saturday on outstanding warrants and controlled substance charges.
Gilbert was stopped in the 1400 block of North Main Street at 3:39 a.m. while he was riding a bicycle. Police said they found Gilbert had numerous motion to adjudicate warrants out of Lamar County, and he had marijuana and a controlled substance on him.
Gilbert was arrested and later taken to the Lamar County Jail, where he remained this morning on bond totaling $2,500, according to online records.
Police arrest driver for family member assault, six city traffic warrants
Police said they arrested 22-year-old Zavontavion Jaquan Flowers on Sunday on a felony warrant out of Lamar County and six city traffic warrants.
Officers said they stopped a vehicle at 6:41 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of East Tudor Street for failing to stop at a stop sign. Flowers was found to have a felony warrant out of Lamar County charging him with assault of a family member with a previous conviction and six city traffic warrants.
Flowers was arrested and will be transferred to Lamar County Jail, police said.
Man arrested for drunken driving
Officers said they arrested 36-year-old Ralph Thurston O’Neal, of Paris, on Sunday and charged him with driving while intoxicated, third charge or more.
Officers said O’Neal was stopped for speeding in the 1000 block of 7th Street NW at 9:43 p.m. Sunday and found he was intoxicated. During the investigation, officers said they discovered he had two prior charges.
O’Neal was arrested and will be taken to Lamar County Jail, police said.
Officers respond to burglary call, nothing reported missing
Officers said they went to the 1100 block of Fairfax Street at 8:23 a.m. Friday to investigate a residential burglary.
The complainant said they had been gone due to a recent hospital stay, and upon returning home, found that someone had entered their home through a window. It was reported that nothing could be found missing at that time.
The incident is under investigation.
Officers investigate fraud claims
Paris police said they met with a complainant at 2:26 p.m.Friday, who reported someone had used their debit card without their permission at two Paris businesses.
The incident is under investigation.
Investigation opened into Pine Mill Road business burglary
Police said they are investigating a burglary of a business in the 4100 block of Pine Mill Road.
Officers said they responded to a call at 8:28 a.m. Saturday after the owner reported someone had entered the business and stole cash from the office desk.
The investigation continues.
Officers investigating air-conditioning unit thefts
Police said a property manager reported losses of over $6,000 after a copper theft left several window air-conditioning units damaged.
The damage was reported at the 2900 block of North Main Street at 1:20 p.m. Sunday. The manager of the property reported that someone had damaged several window air conditioning units and had stolen the copper out of them sometime during the past week.
The investigation continues.
Police investigate burglary, assault
Police said they are investigating a residential burglary in the 3000 block of East Houston Street, after two men kicked in a door and assaulted the complainant by hitting them with the butt end of a pistol.
Officers said the incident occurred at 5 a.m. Sunday, and the complainant knew one of the suspects. The men fled from the home and the complainant did not seek medical treatment, police said.
The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 241 calls for service and arrested 17 people over the weekend.
