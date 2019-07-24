JULY 23 to JULY 24
Paris Police Department
Samuel Vernon Lee Taylor, 44: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Ricky Don Fields Jr., 40: Assault on a public servant.
Kenshay Dionne Crittenden, 20: Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Kedrian Young, 22: Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
