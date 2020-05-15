Buster Jack Wilson Jr., age 58, passed from this life on April 28, 2020, at his home in Paris, Lamar County, Texas.
He was born on Oct. 24, 1961, in Commerce, Hunt County, Texas, to Buster Jack Wilson Sr. and Rebecca Todd. He grew up in the Houston, Texas, area, attending school at Aldine ISD where his parents were teachers Friends and teachers began calling him “Buster”, but his family continued to call him Jack. He developed a love for music during high school playing alto sax in an award winning band. That love continued throughout his life and he mastered the harmonica in his later years.
After graduation Jack volunteered for the US Air Force where he served for 11 years. Most of that tour was at F.E. Warren AFB in Cheyenne, Wyoming, where he helped maintain silos in the Minuteman Missile program. He attained the rank of E5. .
Jack married Lisa Ann Crawford in Troy, Illinois and they had two children, Amber Dawn and Brandon Todd. For a second marriage he chose Faith Hope Zillich. They married in Florida, and had one son, Khayman Louis. The third time he married Elizabeth Ann Dye in Paris, Texas, and gained a step-daughter, Stephanie Angel.
After leaving the Air Force, Jack returned to East Texas, settling in Telephone, where he lived in his grandparents’ old house. He worked at VPG in Bonham for a short time. From there he eventually moved to northern Virginia and worked for Cox Communications. He and Liz moved to Telephone, Texas in 2005. He began working in Paris, Texas, first at Rodgers-Wade and was employed several years at Nancy’s Cafe.
Besides playing his harmonica, Jack enjoyed gardening. He built raised beds, made his own compost and grew vegetables. He was a kind man who loved nature and enjoyed solitude.
Jack is survived by his wife, Liz Wilson, of Front Royal, Virginia; father, Buster Jack Wilson Sr., of Shenandoah, Texas; mother, Rebecca Todd Shirley, of Telephone, Texas; sisters, Mary Ellen Walter, of Spring, Texas and Rebecca Lynn Downs, of Bethany, Oklahoma; also, daughter, Amber Pamment, of Hemingway, South Carolina; and sons, Brandon Todd Wilson, of Lansing, Michigan and Khayman Wilson, of Woodbine, Georgia; and step-daughter, Stephanie Angel Archer, of Front Royal, Virginia; also, an aunt, Doris Dotson, of Telephone, Texas; five grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, D.K and Gladys Wilson and S.L and Maude Todd; an uncle, Michael C. Wilson; cousins, Dwight Todd Dotson, Angela Pierce and Charles Wilson.
Jack will always be in our hearts and the world is less bright without his sweet songs.
A memorial service for the burial of his cremains will be held at a later date. For information, please call Rebecca Shirley at 903 664-4313.
