North Lamar High School is planning a number of events to honor and spotlight seniors before they graduate June 13.
A senior slideshow, senior band slideshow and virtual senior sports banquet have been planned for June 2 beginning at 9 p.m. at an outdoor venue. Seniors and their families will enjoy seeing the faces of the Class of 2020 in a viewing on the North Lamar High School east parking lot. Students are allowed one car per family and are to practice social distancing of 6 feet per family unit while remaining in their cars.
Immediately following at 9:30 p.m., senior athletes will hear from coaches as they recognize teams and present awards in a virtual sports banquet. Award winners can pick up certificates and have their pictures made on June 3 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the athletic facility. In the event of rain, the slideshows and virtual sports banquet will be posted to the North Lamar website.
Also on June 3, seniors will pick up graduation procedures, guidelines and entry tickets at the high school from 7:30 to 10 a.m. or 4 to 6 p.m. Each senior will be allowed five guests at graduation. These guests must come through the gates as a family unit.
In a Senior Spotlight Parade on June 4 at 5:30 p.m., family and friends may cheer seniors along a route through the North Lamar campus for their accomplishments and upcoming graduation on June 13.
In a statement to the North Lamar High School Class of 2020, Superintendent Kelli Stewart said: “No one could have imagined that a pandemic outbreak would affect your senior year so drastically. You have always been destined to be a class like no other. You were born in the wake of 9/11. A time in which our country experienced an unbelievable tragedy. Your senior year was supposed to be the time that you celebrated the ‘last time’ for each event and activity. Normal traditions that you, your families, and our community have been anticipating for four long years are now different. Please know that we share so much pride in everything you have accomplished. You have the power to overcome all that this year has dealt you and we as educators know that your future is bright. North Lamar ISD looks forward to celebrating you.”
