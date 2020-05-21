MAY 19 to MAY 21
Paris Police Department
Ashlyn Nicole Tanner, 20: Motion to adjudicate guilt/theft of property, $750 to $2,500.
Zaquaria Shanae Thompson, 27: Unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, abandon/endanger a child/criminal neglect, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Guillermo Santos Rodriguez, 39: Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 1 to 4 grams.
Misty Dawn Campbel, 40: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, to 4 grams.
Meldrick DeWayne Roland, 29: Violation of parole.
Caressa Desiray Dawson, 29: Assault against elderly or disabled individual, assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
Jeremy Lynn Smith, 40: Terroristic threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury.
Fred Milford Bland, 57: Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Alante Laron Ginyard, 26: Assault family/household member with previous conviction.
Mark Anthony Wynn, Jr., 40: Motion to revoke/unauthorized use of vehicle.
Ramecia Dasjon Mayfield, 31: Bond surrender/Prohibited substance in a correctional facility.
Department of Public Safety
Jerry Wayne Day III, 38: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, faiure to identify fugitive with ontent to give false informations, violation of parole, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 1 to 4 grams, evading arrest/detention.
