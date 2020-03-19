Severe Weather

An isolated severe storm is possible along the line of thunderstorms pushing into the region from the west. Additional scattered strong to severe thunderstorms are possible later today along and east of the I-35 corridor.

 National Weather Service

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for Lamar, Delta, Red River and Fannin counties in Texas and Choctaw County in Oklahoma, in effect until 10 p.m. tonight.

The threat of tornadoes extends north into Oklahoma and Arkansas. 

While potential thunderstorms may become severe, the primary threat to the Red River Valley is large hail and damaging winds, according to the National Weather Service. 

Radar Update
