The Paris-Lamar County Health District is reporting an additional five Covid-19 cases today, bringing the total count to 150 cases since the first reported case in March.
Today's confirmed cases are female, ages 30, 37, 42, 44 and 69. Of the total cases, seven are travel related while 143 are community spread.
A total 11 deaths have occurred from the coronavirus, eight associated with Paris Healthcare, one with Stillhouse Rehabilitation & Healthcare and two unrelated to nursing facilities.
As of today, 83 confirmed cases have recovered, according to health district director Gina Prestridge.
A gender and age breakdown of confirmed cases follow.
- 10-19: 2 males, 3 female
- 20-29: 5 males, 11 females
- 30-39: 11 males, 14 females
- 40-49: 5 males, 16 females
- 50-59: 10 males, 10 females
- 60-69: 14 males, 21 females
- 70-79: 5 males, 12 females
- 80 +: 6 males, 5 females
