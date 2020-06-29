Ruth Juanita Strong Owen, 95, went peaceably to her heavenly home on June 27, 2020.
She was born on Dec. 10, 1924 to Luther and Katie Toon Strong, in the Liberty Grove community near Cooper, Texas. They preceded her in death.
She married Clyde Owen on March 5, 1951 in Dallas, Texas. They went to Liberty Grove school together and graduated from Klondike High School. Juanita and Clyde were happily married for 69 years.
Growing up, Juanita hoed and picked cotton and other farm life chores with her large family. She loved country life.
At age 12 she was saved by the grace of God and baptized in a pool near the church in Liberty Grove. Before she married, she worked at Perry Brothers in Cooper as a salesperson. Once married she was a devoted homemaker, wife and mother.
She had a compassionate love for Jesus, family, friends, church family and neighbors. She also worked part time with her sisters at 3 Ks Grocery and Lunch Counter. They spent many hours cooking, laughing and cutting up with each other. Family was very important to her. She loved to have the family over to celebrate holidays and birthdays by cooking huge, delicious meals. Everyone loved to go to "Mammaw's" to eat and visit. She had a special way of knowing when you were troubled and had just the right words to say.
Survivors include her husband, Clyde Owen, of Cooper; son, Mark Owen and wife, Pam, of Cooper; daughters, Cathy Weets, of Cooper and Lisa Belcher and husband, David, of Commerce, Texas. Also nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, David Owen and wife, Ciji, Londyn and Lincoln, of Charleston, Texas, Julie New and husband, Aaron, Emmalyn and Owen, of Wichita Falls, Texas, Jill Crowell and husband, Cooper, Kinsley and Caroline, of Paris, Texas, Dylan Owen, of Cooper, Katie Byrd and husband, Matt, Hannah, Micah and Judah, of China Spring, Texas, Kristi Caron and husband, Joel, of Arlington, Texas, Brittany Belcher and Cole Smith, children Kingston and Kennedie Rodgers, of Royse City, Texas, Michelle Stroud and husband, Collin and Memphis, of Sulphur Springs, Texas, and Megan Belcher, of Greenville, Texas. Also nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Floyd Strong and Clyde Toon Jr.; and sisters, Phelma Howse Parkis, Ina Blount, Elsie Holmes Robertson and Bonnie Fay Lane.
Funeral services are scheduled for Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 2 p.m., at First Baptist Church of Cooper, Texas, with Bro. Johnny Witherspoon officiating. Interment will follow at Oaklawn Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. prior to the services.
Pallbearers will be sons-in-law and grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church Missions, Delta County Library or Liberty Grove Cemetery Fund.
Online condolences may be made at deltafuneralhome.com.
