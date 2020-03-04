Steven Michael Quezada is a very busy man. He is a husband and father of four, a school board member and a current county commissioner of his home county in New Mexico. He is also an actor, appearing in five seasons of AMC’s “Breaking Bad” as DEA agent Steven Gomez, and a comedian with more than 30 years of experience in stand-up, and he is going to be in Paris on Friday at Tower City Comedy, 12 1st St. NW.
Quezada studied theatre at Eastern New Mexico University and began touring comedy clubs across the nation in 1987.
“My comedy is about my life and what is going on in my life, my wife and kids, all my experiences,” Quezada said. “I’ve always been able to make a living as a comedian, traveling all over the southwest states, but since I did ‘Breaking Bad,’ I have broken out and now I travel all over the globe, taking my act to audiences on the cruise ships.”
Quezada said he stays busy with comedy and acting as well as his work as a civic leader.
“I never take a day off,” he said. “I grew up in Albuquerque, and I have always worked in my community. I don’t consider myself a politician. I hate having to run for office, but I love doing the things being in office allows me to do for my community.”
He began acting in 2005 as New Mexico’s growing film industry attracted filmmakers, appearing in films and television shows, including the nationally released “In Plain Sight,” and “Crash” in 2008 and the hit series “Breaking Bad.” He appeared in 33 episodes of the popular and award winning show, and continues to appear in films, TV shows and documentaries. He recently filmed an as-yet-unsold TV pilot, “Driven by An Old Lady.”
Quezada said he will be back on TV in the next two new episodes of AMC’s “Better Call Saul,” a prequel of “Breaking Bad.”
“Me and Dean Norris, as our characters from ‘Breaking Bad,’” he said last week. “It’ll be ‘Hank and Go,’ back together again.”
For tickets to see Steven Michael Quezada at 8 p.m., at Tower City Comedy visit towercitycomedy.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.