The Paris-Lamar County Health District on Sunday reported a seventh confirmed Covid-19 case in the county.
Health district director Gina Prestridge confirmed the count, adding that six cases are travel-related. One case, the third positive result reported March 27, was determined to be community transmission. No further information about the cases has been released.
Although the health district cannot get test results because the state lab where it sends specimens has temporarily run out of reagents, private providers are still able to test. They must report positive test results to the health district.
The number of people asked by the health district to quarantine by Saturday had risen to 220. There was no increase in that number Sunday. Prestridge said staff are asking anyone who calls and reports symptoms such as a fever or a cough to self quarantine in the interest of protecting the community.
To help keep case counts low, government and health care officials ask residents to not gather in groups larger than 10; to stay at least 6 feet away from others; and to only leave home to visit essential businesses like grocery stores, and only to send one person from the household.
