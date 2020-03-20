Zulu Internet
Zulu has ordered the equipment and anticipates having the hotspot open in its parking lot at 2820 NW Loop 286 in Paris in the next week.

With student work moving online and employees being asked to work from home, Zulu in Paris will lend a helping hand by opening a free public Wi-Fi access with a public hotspot.

“We are hoping this will help those who do not have internet access at their homes and give them a place to come and get some work done without placing them under financial strain or unnecessary health risks,” the company said in a release. “We do ask that whomever will be partaking in the free access remain in their vehicles. We do not want to put anyone at an elevated health risk and our office will remain closed to the public.”

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News and the editor of Paris Life Magazine. He resides in Paris with his wife, Krystle, and their three children, Charlie, Annalise and Willow.

