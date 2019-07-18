Powderly Volunteer Fire Department will host fire training classes Sept. 9-14.
Classes will be in the evenings with field work on Saturday. Curriculum will be S-130 Firefighter Training and S-190 Introduction to Wildland Fire Behavior. The cost is $65 per person with meals provided.
If interested, contact Roger at 903-495-4804 no later than Aug. 8.
