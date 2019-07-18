Powderly Volunteer Fire Department stock
Buy Now

Powderly Volunteer Fire Department

 Paris News File Photo

Powderly Volunteer Fire Department will host fire training classes Sept. 9-14.

Classes will be in the evenings with field work on Saturday. Curriculum will be S-130 Firefighter Training and S-190 Introduction to Wildland Fire Behavior. The cost is $65 per person with meals provided.

If interested, contact Roger at 903-495-4804 no later than Aug. 8.

Macon Atkinson is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6963 or macon.atkinson@theparisnews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.