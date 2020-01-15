The Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration and parade will be Saturday, lining up at 10:30 a.m. and the parade starting at 11 a.m.. Admission will be free, and the theme will be “We must learn to live together as brothers, or perish together as fools.”
There will be performances by a local rap artist, a solo by Mykya Harris and a performance by hip hop dance group Blazin Flames. Eric Reed, owner of Big Boys Barbershop, will be grand marshal. Following the parade, attendees will meet at Supreme All Venue, 1875 Fitzhugh Avenue. There will be a free celebration feast, featuring a menu of ribs, chicken, hot dogs, green beans, corn, pinto beans, spaghetti and cornbread.
“We invite the public out to come relax, enjoy the entertainment and free meal,” event planner Yulanda Reeves said. “We would like to thank our local churches for the support and donations for this year’s feast. Thank you to the Paris Police Department and the sheriff’s office and The Paris News for support and lending a helping hand.”
