Tommy Joe Woodall, 75, of Cooper passed away on Thursday July 2, 2020.
Funeral services were at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at First Baptist Church Cooper, with the Rev. Johnny Witherspoon officiating. Burial was at Oaklawn Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers were, Jeffery Petty, Michael Woodall, Jimmy Blundell, Caleb Blundell, Tyler Blundell, Ethan Woodall and Peyton Petty.
Visitation was on Friday, July 3, 2020 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Delta Funeral Home.
Tommy was born on March 28, 1945, in Cooper, Texas, to Harvey and Etah “Lancaster” Woodall.
Tommy married Joy Nell Hardy on June 29, 1979, in Carlsbad, New Mexico. The love they would share over 41 years would become the basis and example their children would follow.
He was an avid golfer, fisherman, reader and domino player, but mostly enjoyed spending time with his family around the kitchen table with his famous ribs and fried fish. A lover of all types of competition from the “friendly” card game to a spectator of sports both live and on TV. Coming from a family of nine siblings, he learned early the importance of family and instilled that to all of his children.
Tommy is survived by his wife, Joy; his children, Curtis Woodall, of Lewisville, Texas, Teresa Bauer, of Louisville, Kentucky, Angie Sears and husband, Mark, of St. Joseph Missouri, Christine Blundell and husband, Rick, of Archie Missouri, Chris Woodall and wife, Erica, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and Carol Petty and husband, Brad, of Cooper, Texas; 10 grandchildren, Daniel Walters, Katie Sears, Kassie Sears, Jimmy Blundell, Caleb Blundell, Tyler Blundell, Gabrielle Woodall, Ethan Woodall, Peyton Petty and Georgia Petty; eight siblings, sister-in-love, Jan Kavanaugh, Dick and Marilyn Woodall, Barbara and James Clements, Jimmy and Dovena Woodall, Sara Kesler, Jerry Woodall and Janice Milliser, Ella and Ken Petty, Jacky and Judy Woodall and Judy Brumley; and a host of friends and relatives.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Coy Woodall; and his son, Russell Woodall.
Services entrusted to Delta Funeral Home.
