David Lee Doyal, 61, of Powderly passed away on Sept. 13, 2019, at his residence.
Memorial services will be conducted at His Place Fellowship, 925 Texas Highway 24, Paris, TX 75460 at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, 2019.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
David was born on June 4, 1958, in Paris the son of Dean and Daisy Rice Doyal. He was a former employee of Kimberly-Clark. He was preceded in death by his father, Dean Doyal and mother, Daisy Seiler.
He is survived by his daughters, Ashley Young and husband, Joseph, and their children, Taylor and Sydney, all of Oklahoma City, and Gina Doyal of Paris; Carolyn Flenniken, his soulmate who brought joy in his life; and Kim Doyal, his former wife and mother of his children who shared a lifetime relationship.
His laughter may fade but his love will live on.
