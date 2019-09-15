Beautiful morning, Red River Valley!
Don't look for much change from Saturday weather-wise as high pressure continues to dominate the atmosphere. Today will be another day of quiet weather, though we may see some increasing clouds throughout the day.
Expect to see a high near 95 degrees with a heat index value of 98. Winds will come from the east at about 5 mph. For tonight, we're looking at mostly clear skies with a low of about 73.
The work week will begin with similarly dry conditions, but low chances for rain return around Thursday.
Here's to the best Sunday yet!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.