Bulletin Board

TODAY
NAACP: 5 p.m., monthly meeting, on Fitzhugh Street across from Booker T. Washington Homes.
Bingo: 1 to 3 p.m., Oak Park Gym, 2515 Bonham St., sponsored by city of Paris.
FRIDAY
PrimeTime: 8:45 a.m., Steps; 9:30 a.m., Hand and Foot; 10 a.m., Aerobics; 10 a.m., Scrabble; 11 a.m., Water Joints.
SATURDAY
Inaugural Chevy Truck Day: Day-long event in Leon Williams Park, 7th Street NW and West Henderson Street in Paris. For information, call Stacy Woods 903-436-0770 or Jerry Mathis 903-366-1756.
Red River Valley Amateur Radio Club: 10 a.m., Paris Municipal Court Room, 2910 Clarksville St.
Roxton Farmer’s Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., fresh vegetables, eggs, home baked goods, jellies, jams, jewelry, birdhouses, ducks, etc., Roxton Pavilion.
