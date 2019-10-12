This weekend looks great to enjoy those outdoor activities. After a cold morning on Saturday...temperatures will warm up to the 60s and 70s on Sunday. Low rain chances Sunday morning, otherwise plenty of sunshine and dry.
It went from hot to cold real fast, didn't it? Cold enough that Choctaw County will remain under a freeze warning until 8 a.m. as the overnight low dipped to 32. Some spots in our other counties, especially those near the Red River, will have patchy frost this morning, at least until the sun comes out.
The area should warm up fairly quickly under a sunny sky. Today's high is forecast at 63, with winds from the north at about 5 mph before calming in the afternoon.
Tonight's sky will feature increasing clouds as the low dips to around 47. Winds will turn and come from the south overnight, and that will lead us into a mostly sunny, 71-degree Sunday.
Rain chances return early in the work week, but that's a weekend away. Enjoy your Saturday!
With the resignation of John Godwin on Aug. 19, the Paris City Council has hired Baker Tilly to do the replacement search for a new city manager. His resignation came after complaints about his management style led the council to consider terminating his contract. As Paris chooses a city manager, what leadership style should the council look for?
