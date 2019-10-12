Saturday forecast.jpg

This weekend looks great to enjoy those outdoor activities. After a cold morning on Saturday...temperatures will warm up to the 60s and 70s on Sunday. Low rain chances Sunday morning, otherwise plenty of sunshine and dry.

Good morning, Red River Valley!

It went from hot to cold real fast, didn't it? Cold enough that Choctaw County will remain under a freeze warning until 8 a.m. as the overnight low dipped to 32. Some spots in our other counties, especially those near the Red River, will have patchy frost this morning, at least until the sun comes out.

The area should warm up fairly quickly under a sunny sky. Today's high is forecast at 63, with winds from the north at about 5 mph before calming in the afternoon. 

Clarksville Saturday Forecast.jpg

Cold morning temperatures will quickly rebound under sunny skies with afternoon highs mostly in the middle to upper 60s.
Tonight's sky will feature increasing clouds as the low dips to around 47. Winds will turn and come from the south overnight, and that will lead us into a mostly sunny, 71-degree Sunday.
 
Rain chances return early in the work week, but that's a weekend away. Enjoy your Saturday!
Hugo Saturday Forecast.png

.Sat...Sunny. Highs 48 to 67.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

Managing Editor

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News and the editor of Paris Life Magazine. He resides in Paris with his wife, Krystle, and their three children, Charlie, Annalise and Willow.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.