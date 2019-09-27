Idus Ray Steed was born on Aug. 25, 1926, in Jolly, Texas, to parents, Ivy Elizabeth Jones and Ross Steed.
Ray married Mary Sue Mitchell on Nov. 5, 1950 and raised their family in Dallas, Texas, until moving to Clarksville, Texas, in July 2003. Ray and Sue enjoyed many holidays and family outings in their home in the country in Clarksville.
Ray is survived by his wife of nearly 69 years, Mary Sue Mitchell Steed; sons Jerry Ray Steed and wife, Patti, Joel Jay Steed and wife, Elizabeth; daughter, Suzanne Walker and husband, Mitchell; eight grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his son, Stanley Harris Steed; mother, Ivy Elizabeth Steed; father, Ross Steed; brothers, Ross Steed Jr., Robert Harris Steed, Joel Jones Steed; and sisters, Francis Steed and Marjorie Mae Lloyd; and sister-in-law, Martha Ann Mitchell who lived with Ray and Sue in Dallas and Clarksville for almost 17 years after her mother Ruby Mitchell died.
The family wishes to express special thanks and heart-felt gratitude to our caregivers and dear friends Kay Fryar, Barbara Brunell and Cassandra Stringer for their love and care. We are grateful for all you have done and continue to do, to make walking through this season of life a blessed one.
Ray served in the United States Army from which he was honorably discharged. He spent many years as a successful salesman of major appliances and electronics and afterwards was self-employed until his retirement in 1986.
Ray’s faith was foundational to every aspect of his life and he was not shy about sharing it.
He loved the Lord and wanted all to know Christ in a real and personal way.
He and Sue were faithful members of Casa View Baptist Church in Dallas where he served in numerous volunteer capacities including Chairman of the Deacons, Chairman of the Personnel Committee and Department Director of the Senior Adult Bible Study class.
They later attended Westglen Baptist Church in Dallas before moving to Clarksville, Texas where they attended New Haven Missionary Baptist Church.
Ray loved working and tending his cows, riding horses, hunting and fishing with his kids and grandkids.
He was an avid quail hunter and loved training his “bird dogs.” He was known for his skills “shooting pool” and was fiercely competitive.
He loved sharing advice and was known for his generosity toward others.
His humble upbringing gave him a deep love for the “simple” things of life.
He was a devoted husband and Sue was his best friend. He loved spending time with family, especially those beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
“Daddy” and “Papa” will be missed by all. His stories, insight and wisdom were treasured by his family and will forever guide us until we meet again.
Funeral services are set for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at the New Haven Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Dennis McClintic, the Rev. James Hinkle, Jerry Steed and Joel Steed officiating.
Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery under the direction of Clarksville Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends an hour before service time at the church.
Pallbearers are, Trent Steed, Christopher Pearson, Jason Steed, Richard Fryar, Bubba Stringer and John Mitchell.
In lieu of flowers the family request that anyone wishing to send a memorial may consider the following organizations which were special to Ray: B-I-G - The Brookwood Community in Georgetown, 905 North Church Street, Georgetown, Texas 78626, New Haven Missionary Baptist Church, 1390 Farm Road 2120, Clarksville, Texas 75426.
Memories and condolences may be added at clarksvillefuneralhome.com.
