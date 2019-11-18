These are the five candidates for the Paris Regional Medical Center Red River Valley Athlete of the Week award, which is based on performance from the past week. Voting is open on theparisnews.com and will remain open until 5 p.m. on Wednesday. The winner will be announced on Thursday.
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Latest News
- North Lamar ISD raises funds for scholarships with food, fun
- RRV Athlete of the Week
- Federal funds help Lamar County families get new houses
- Updated: Paris Economic Development Corporation to look at J. Skinner Bakery stimulus
- Residents turn out to support Aaron Parker Elementary School student
- Red River Valley Quilt Guild honors wounded Vietnam veteran with Quilt of Valor
- Cowboys get huge day from Prescott, beat Lions 35-27
- Forecast for Monday, Nov. 18: Gradual clearing will lead to sunny, warm Monday
Most Popular
Articles
- RRV Athlete of the Week
- RRV Athlete of the Week
- Big changes coming soon for local soccer club
- Patricia Lenn ‘Patty’ Owens
- Structure fire shuts down downtown Paris
- State fire marshal arriving today to assist Paris Fire Department with investigation
- Roxton meets $25K goal for rail to trail grant
- Richard Wayne Peel
- Death Notices
- Paris Economic Development Corporation calls for outside review of procedures
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Government is standing in the way of common sense solution (2)
- 'Just too much': Meet the uber-rich who want a wealth tax (1)
- THE PAPER RADIO: There’s the really scary stuff — and then there’s Halloween (1)
- GUEST COMMENTARY: Poem: Remembering Mother (1)
- United Way of Lamar County fundraising at 94% of goal (1)
- Patricia Lenn ‘Patty’ Owens (1)
- Should severely obese preteens be considered for weight loss surgery? (1)
- Westgate Apartments head to auction: $170,000 minimum bid set by city for tax sale (1)
- COMMENTARY: A generational battle is brewing (1)
Click here to sign up!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Today's Obituaries
Receive the most recent obituaries every afternoon. Sign up here!
Community Calendar
Online Poll
Do you approve of the job Rep. VanDeaver has done?
Republican Rep. Gary VanDeaver of New Boston has announced he will seek re-election to the Texas House, and he has received endorsement from Gov. Greg Abbott. VanDeaver represents District 1, which includes Bowie, Lamar, Franklin and Red River counties. He is a retired school superintendent and is serving his third term in the House. Do you approve of the job Rep. VanDeaver has done?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.