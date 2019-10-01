Gorgeous October morning, Red River Valley!

That's right, it's October, but don't get your hopes up for any fall-like weather just yet - although it is coming. Today, however, the region is positioned on the western edge of a high pressure system that's kept the rain at bay and let the mercury rise, and that will keep northbound moisture from the remains of Narda well west of us. 

Look for sunny skies with a high of 91 today. Winds will be from the south at 5 to 15 mph. Tonight also will be clear with an overnight low of 72. While some clouds might filter back into the sky tomorrow, another sunny, 92-degree day is forecast.

Don't grab the fall wear just yet. Enjoy the day, and have your best Tuesday!

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

