DEC. 20 to DEC. 23
Paris Police Department
Kevin Fabian Carranza, 25: Driving while intoxicated.
Rita Renee Allen, 53: Property theft less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.
Tommy Ray Nichols, 50: Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 1 4-200 grams.
Zackery Shane Posey, 22: Evading arrest/detention.
Jimmy Edward Kester, 49: Property theft less than $100 with a previous conviction.
Charles Ray Miles Jr., 37: Property theft less than $100 with a previous conviction.
Cody Allen Moore, 27: Violation of parole.
Chesrick Dontrae Lipscomb, 34: Unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
Tyrone Demetry Reed, 46: Violation of parole, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, jail nisi/interfering with an emergency call.
Larry Shannon Kyle, 47: Property theft $100-750.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Paul Ross Kuykendall, 53: Capias pro fine/turned when unsafe.
Catherine Hodgkiss, 17: Possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
Zachary Ryan Huffman, 19: Possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
Reginal Jermain Young, 42: Capias pro fine/driving while license invalid.
Xavier Desjuan Hall, 28: Bond surrender/possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, violation of parole.
Temple Larry Ray, 34: Driving while intoxicated.
Lamar County Constable Precinct 5
Teresa Westmoreland Ingram, 49: Property theft $750-2,500.
Lamar County Constable Precinct 1
John Melvin Heun, 68: Criminal trespass.
Reno Police Department
Damon Layn Moore Hall, 2017: Failure to appear.
Texas Parks and Wildlife
Bradlyn Kyle Thompson, 29: Possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
Paris Junior College Police
Decarlos Devance Williams, 29: Possession of marijuana 2-4 ounces.
