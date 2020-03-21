Pat Mayse Lake, after Saturday, closed to campers. Campers who are currently camping on the lake may finish their stay, but no extensions will be allowed, according to gate attendant Pam Butler.
“The lake is still open for fishing, boating, hiking, all of that kind of stuff, but no camping,” she said.
Also, all events at the lake have been cancelled or postponed to another date. She added. For more information, people are asked to call the rangers at 903-732-3020.
