Eggs, bacon, sausage, hash browns, biscuits and gravy along with milk, juice and coffee are on the menu Saturday at the monthly first responders breakfast at First Christian Church, 780 2th St. NE, according to church outreach director Ronnie Nutt.
The breakfast is from 8:15 to 9:30 a.m.
Church members, assisted by Honda Helpers from Dallas, will then serve a meal to the homeless at City Square, 2515 Bonham St. from 12:30 to 2 p.m. The menu includes hot dogs, tea and cookies, Nutt said.
