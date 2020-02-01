Good February morning, Red River Valley!
Building high pressure Friday helped clear the skies last night, and we'll see more sky today as a result. Expect a beautifully sunny Saturday with a high near 59 degrees as dry west winds blow through 5 to 10 mph.
"Winds will become more westerly and southwesterly by Saturday evening with some high cloudiness ahead of (low pressure) approaching from Baja California spreading through the region," National Weather Service meteorologist Jennifer Dunn wrote in forecast discussion. "This will keep low temperatures on Saturday night several degrees warmer with readings in the lower 40s expected."
Meteorologist Lamont Bain said the extended forecast will be largely tranquil, with the exception of the middle of next week. Much colder conditions are expected to follow the weekend's warming, along with the return of rain chances. Later in the week, temperatures are expected to rise again - with southwesterly winds helping to drive daytime temps to 20 degrees above normal.
Like today, Sunday is expected to be beautifully sunny. Gusty winds from the south southwest up to 20 mph will carry in warm Gulf moisture, helping to boost the high to about 73 degrees. Some clouds may build in the afternoon and evening, leading into a partly cloudy night with a low around 50.
Despite a mostly cloudy sky forecast for Monday, along with a 20% chance for showers, the high should reach 65. At times strong winds are likely to continue with sustained speeds of 10 to 15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph. The night will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low of about 58 degrees.
As you can see, we've got a few warm days in store for us. Enjoy your Saturday!
