Fire and rescue

MAY 29 to JUNE 2
Structure Fire
May 29
10:12 to 10:39 a.m.: 2470 S. Church St.
6:42 to 7:09 p.m.: 1235 28th St. NE.
8:52 to 9:25 p.m.: 2410 Stillhouse Road.
May 30
10:56 to 11:11 a.m.: 2020 19th St. NW.
7:28 to 7:50 p.m.: 2020 19th St. NW.
10:12 to 10:54 p.m.: 2470 S. Church St.
May 31
6:31 to 6:49 a.m.: 2020 19th St. NW.
8:09 to 8:52 a.m.: 2020 19th St. NW.
12:53 to 1:19 p.m.: 729 19th St. NW.
June 1
1:02 to 1:22 a.m.: 4115 Dawn Drive.
6:57 to 7:06 a.m.: 2820 Kessler Drive.
10:39 to 10:57 a.m.: 3201 Panther Drive.
12:10 to 12:54 p.m.: 707 Bonham St.
1:31 to 1:39 p.m.: 1230 17th St. NE.
First Responder
May 29
2:28 to 3:25 p.m.: 12000 Highway 82 West.
May 30
2:13 to 2:22 a.m.: 525 Fairway St.
5:22 to 5:37 a.m.: 2810 Stillhouse Road.
May 31
1:24 to 2:06 a.m.: 404 E. Austin St.
11:10 to 11:29 a.m.: 827 S. Main St.
7:20 to 7:39 p.m.: 646 2nd St. NE.
June 1
2:02 to 2:27 a.m.: 2466 FM 137.
7:12 to 8:17 a.m.: 5000N. Main St.
12:21 to 12:38 p.m.: 735 W. Cherry St.
2:03 to 2:21 p.m.:, 2501 N. Main St.
2:50 to 2:53 p.m.: 13000 FR 195.
6:39 to 6:53 p.m.: 735 W. Cherry At.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
May 29
9:10 to 10:11 a.m.: 242 FM 196.
June 1
2:04 to 2:54 p.m.: 4000 Clarksville At.
Public Service
May 29
7:13 to 7:25 p.m.: 335 19th St. SW,
May 31
8:56 to 9:11 a.m.: 3240 Margaret St.
12:50 to 1:07 p.m.: 827 S. Main St.
June 1
10:07 to 10:15 a.m.: 601 3rd S. NE.
