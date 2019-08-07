Clarksville ISD logo

Clarksville ISD will host its open house from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 15 at the district’s schools.

From 5:30 to 6:30, students and families can meet their teachers at Cheatham Elementary, with the open house at Clarksville Middle/High School beginning at 6 p.m.

Detroit ISD students will get the chance to meet their new teachers and get prepared for the coming school year at the district’s meet the teacher night, scheduled for Aug. 15.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. and last for roughly an hour.

Tommy Culkin is a staff writer for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6972 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

