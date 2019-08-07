Clarksville ISD will host its open house from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 15 at the district’s schools.
From 5:30 to 6:30, students and families can meet their teachers at Cheatham Elementary, with the open house at Clarksville Middle/High School beginning at 6 p.m.
Detroit ISD students will get the chance to meet their new teachers and get prepared for the coming school year at the district’s meet the teacher night, scheduled for Aug. 15.
The event will begin at 6 p.m. and last for roughly an hour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.