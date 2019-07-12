The Feeding Fannin food group, the North Texas Food Bank, and other community partners and volunteers are distributing fresh fruits and vegetables today in Bonham and in Honey Grove.
According to a Texoma Council of Governments Facebook post, the monthly, hour-long Bonham distribution will begin at 9 a.m. at the Bonham Armory, 1100 W. 5th St. The Honey Grove distribution, also slated for an hour, will begin at 11 a.m. at Westside Baptist Church, 9012 Commerce St. West.
"All Fannin County residents with food needs are invited to attend the event, and there are no income restrictions," the Texoma Council of Governments post states. "Persons living in Ladonia will be assisted by Texoma Area Paratransit System with free transportation to and from the Honey Grove food distribution location (on a limited basis)."
To schedule a ride from Ladonia to the Honey Grove distribution site, call TAPS at 844-603-6048 and mention “Fannin County Mobile Pantry Distribution."
