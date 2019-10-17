Due to a conflict with three of the homecoming queen nominees, the coronation of the queen has been moved to halftime during Friday night’s football game. The three nominees are members of the Pantherette volleyball team and will play at Paris Friday afternoon.
In a pre-game performance, the North Lamar award-winning Panther band will perform their show "You Never Know" beginning at 7 p.m. Fans will want to arrive early to see the show.
