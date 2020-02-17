A sold-out 19th annual Sweetheart Soiree saw roughly 500 people gather at Love Civic Center on Saturday night for the Children’s Advocacy Center’s single fundraiser of the year.
Attendees dined on pork tenderloin and steak by Crawford’s Hole in the Wall, participated in both live and silent auctions and danced the night away to the music of Chinatown Band from Dallas.
“Tonight is blowing me away; we’ve had a full house,” the center’s executive director Rebecca Peevy said.
“We haven’t had this many people in years.”
With sponsorships totallying in excess of $40,000, ticket sales bringing in another $4,000 and the live auction adding $17,000, Peevy said the event is on its way to becoming one of the most successful ever.
In addition to operational expenses, Peevy said some of the funds go to providing continuing training for the people who work at the center. It also helps the center fill the gaps that can’t be covered by grants and to provide matching funds on other grants.
“This is huge for us; we wouldn’t be able to do what we do if we didn’t have this event,” Peevy said.
In existence since 1999 in the historic Mary Moore Searight house, 711 Pine Bluff St., the Children’s Advocacy Center has served roughly 4,000 children in Lamar and Red River counties, Peevy told the audience.
There are 70 such centers in Texas and 800 nationwide.
Centers provide a place where child victims of abuse are interviewed about what happened to them in a child-friendly atmosphere by forensic interviewers who are trained to ask non-leading, developmentally appropriate questions. The interview negates the necessity of multiple interviews by law-enforcement personnel not specifically trained to interview children.
In addition, the center provides a Rainbow Room, a safe place for children to come to after it has been determined by law enforcement or Child Protective Services that a child may have been involved in some kind of abusive environment, whether it be allegations of sexual, physical or emotional abuse.
In some cases the child may have witnessed an act of violence or been exposed to domestic violence or drug use in the home. The Sweetheart Soiree is the nonprofit’s lone fundraiser throughout the year, and Peevy said it’s vital to the operations of the Children’s Advocacy Center.
The event typically raises between $75,000 and $90,000 and costs roughly $30,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.