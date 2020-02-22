Good morning, Red River Valley!
With the overnight low slipping just below freezing last night, we can expect areas of patchy frost this morning before 8 a.m. As the temperature warms up to about 56, we'll see increasing clouds as south southeast winds bring Gulf moisture back into the atmosphere. That will lead us into a mostly cloudy night with a low of about 43 degrees.
Sunday carries a 50% chance for rain, mainly after noon, according to the National Weather Service. Otherwise, the day will be cloudy with a high near 58. Winds will continue to come from the south into the overnight period, but the chance for rain will dip slightly to 40%. The low will fall just a few degrees from the high to about 51. Expect a gusty night with sustained winds of about 15 mph.
Monday will be partly sunny with a high right at about 55 degrees. Wind gusts are expected to continue as a cold front exits the region. That will make for a clear night and mostly sunny days to follow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.