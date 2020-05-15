The Red River Valley Tourism Association will continue it's yearly U.S. Highway 82/287 Yard Sale on June 5-6 this year, according to Lamar County Chamber of Commerce Tourism Director Becky Semple.
The event will be located within participating communities covering 350 miles of the Highway 82 and Highway 287 corridors. Towns will have highway sale information and maps available to guide shoppers. Participants are not set up along the highways unless it is an owner of a private residence or business.
For a list of participating communities and locations where local maps and information can be picked up, check our website www.redrivervalley.info, or our Facebook page, or e-mail chamber@paristexas.com or call Semple at 903-784-2501.
For more information or to request a brochure, go to www.redrivervalley.info or email director@redrivervalley.info.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.