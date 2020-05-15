Yard Sale Map Locations/How It Works

HOW IT WORKS: Participating towns will have maps available guiding shoppers to the special sales sites throughout their communities. Some towns will have yard sales set up at a central location, or spread throughout the town. Still others will showcase their downtown merchants or their flea markets/trade days/farmers markets.

FUN FOR THE ENTIRE FAMILY: Make plans now to travel through the Red River Valley region of Texas for the US HWY 82/287 Yard Sale. You’ll discover fun for the whole family…. from heritage homes to historic downtowns, from art to antiques, from cattle trails to cultural facilities.

SEE BELOW: For a list of participating US Hwy 82/287 Yard Sale communities and locations where local maps and information can be picked-up.

2020 Yard Sale – Participating Communities – Map Pick-up locations

HWY 82 East to West

Clarksville……… Chamber of Commerce, 101 N. Locust Street……….…….. www.redrivercoc.com

Detroit…………… Community Center, 105 SW 1st Street…………………………FB Detroit Texas Events

Reno……………… City Hall, 160 Blackburn Street, Reno………………………………. www.renotexas.us

Paris……………… Chamber of Commerce, 8 West Plaza …………………………… www.paristexas.com

Honey Grove… Downtown Gazebo S. side of Downtown……….www.honeygrovechamber.com

Bonham………… Visitor Center Downtown, 327 N. Main……………………… www.visitbonham.com

Muenster……… Muenster Antique Mall, 405 E. Division Street…… www.muensterchamber.com

Saint Jo……………Dairy Queen, HWY 82………………..……………………………www.saintjochamber.com

Nocona……………Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum, 1522 E. HWY 82……………….……………….www.nocona.org

Conoco One Stop 308 E. Hwy. 82, Fuel World 1211 E. Hwy. 82

Henrietta…………Chamber of Commerce, 202 W. Omega Street……..…………www.hccchamber.org

I44

Burkburnett…….Chamber of Commerce, 104 West 3rd. Street…Facebook Burkburnett Chamber

HWY 287

Bowie………………1517 E. Wise….”Second Monday Trade Days”…………www.cityofbowietx.com

Quanah…………… Chamber will be at 1009 West 11th/Hwy 287………”Saturday Only”……………N/A