Dolores Reeves Hayter, age 92, of Paris passed away on July 6, 2020, surrounded by family.
Dolores was born on Jan. 31, 1928, in Greenville, Texas, to William Ott Reeves and Ray Minkert Reeves. She was the second of three children.
Dolores graduated from Greenville High, Sullins College, Bristol, Virginia, and then the University of Texas at Austin, where she received her bachelor’s degree in zoology. She was a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority.
After giving birth to twin sons, Dolores returned to East Texas State University and completed a master’s degree in biology, writing her thesis on twinning.
Dolores married Robert B Hayter on June 25, 1948. They lived in College Station while Bob completed his degree. Bob accepted an engineering position with the City of Waco, and after four years there, Bob and Dolores and their first two children, relocated to Paris. Dolores briefly taught high school science, but her primary devotion was always to her family.
Dolores was passionate about the value of education and loved reading and learning throughout her life. She enjoyed scuba diving, and traveled extensively. Dolores had traveled on six of the seven continents, only age prevented her from reaching Antarctica, and she laughingly said that she had cruised close enough to count it also.
Dolores was a member of Holy Cross Episcopal Church, where she was President of the Women of the Church and on the board of the original Holy Cross Day School, and in her community where she had served the Friends of the Library, YWCA, Good Earth Garden Club, Roundtable, and the League of Women Voters. Dolores was a life member of Kings Daughters, having served as President of the local circle and the state branch. From 1982 to 1992 Dolores served on the State of Texas Solid Waste Advisory Council.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert B Hayter; her parents; two brothers, William and Eric Reeves; and by a grandson, Phillip Durkos.
Dolores is survived by her daughter, Ann Durkos and husband, Michael, of Arnold, Maryland; four sons, Reeves and wife, Linda, of Paris, Bill and wife, Alison, of Paris, Charles, of Florissant, Missouri and Andrew, of Newtown, Pennsylvania; seven grandchildren, Ashley Lassiter and husband, Ryan, Emily Nance and husband, Jon, Catherine Duke and husband, Steven, Sarah See and husband, Raphael, Allison Porter and husband, Paul, Ellen Durkos and wife, Leah Steber and Warren Hayter; 14 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020 in the Open Air Chapel, with Father Craig Reed officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home.
If desired, donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to Kings Daughters, or to Holy Cross Episcopal Church.
The family would like to thank her caregiver, Angie Smith, and her nurse, Janie Wood for their loving care and dedication.
