St. Paul Baptist Church will celebrate the sixth pastoral anniversary of Overseers Terry and Dr. Shay Bills on Sunday.
Members, family and friends are welcome to attend the Virtual Worship Service at 11 a.m. on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/StPaulBCParis and participate in the drive-by Parade of Love from 1 to 2 p.m. in front of St. Paul Baptist Church, 444 2nd St. NE in Paris.
To-go lunches will be provided as supplies last to parade participants. Attendees are asked to stay in their car as the Overseers will be out front acknowledging and thanking them.
