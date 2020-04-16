Good morning, Red River Valley!
We've got a warm, beautifully sunny spring day in store, and we better enjoy it — Friday will be cloudy and considerably cooler. Today, though, the high will be around 71 degrees as south southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph brings Gulf moisture back into the atmosphere.
That will lead to increasing clouds tonight as the low falls to around 52 degrees. Gusty winds are expected to continue overnight from the south southeast.
Friday's high will get only a few degrees higher than the overnight low, to about 58 degrees, as winds in the afternoon shift to come from the north northwest behind a morning cold front. There is a 20% chance for rain after 8 a.m., but forecast models show a low potential for measurable rainfall, according to the National Weather Service.
Stay healthy, and enjoy the sunny day. Have a great Thursday!
