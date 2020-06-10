Lane Glenn Jaynes, 17, of Powderly, Texas passed away on June 6, 2020 at Medical City Plano in Plano, Texas.
Lane was born on March 31, 2003 to Gavin and Brandy Basham Jaynes in Paris, Texas.
He enjoyed playing football and baseball early on. He loved to hunt, fish and ride and break horses. Lane was heading into his senior year at North Lamar High School, but he graduated ahead of the rest.
He is survived by his parents, Gavin Jaynes and Lisa Martin and Brandy Basham and Kera Britten; grandfather, David Hunter; three siblings, Haylee Weaver (Okie Ouellette), Renee Weaver and Eric Basham; and his niece, Abby Renee; and nephew, Grayson Glinn.
He is preceded in death by two grandmothers, Opal Preston and Judy Basham.
Roden Pryor Funeral Directors will conduct a service in honor of his life at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 11, 2020 in the North Lamar High School Auditorium, with Tiny Freelen officiating. Burial will take place at Red Hill Cemetery.
An online guest registry is available at rodenpryor.com.
