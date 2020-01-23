Paris police arrested Austin Douglas Whitworth, 20, of Paris, in the 600 block of 22nd Street SE at 10:18 a.m. Wednesday on three outstanding warrants charging him with burglary of a habitation, possession of marijuana and motion to revoke probation on a robbery conviction.
Whitworth was later placed in the Lamar County Jail, where he remained this morning, according to online records.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 62 calls for service and arrested two people Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.