Due to a press release formatting issue, a paragraph of the story “Paris ISD wins big in poster, essay contest” was omitted from print Thursday.
This is the paragraph: Six Justiss Elementary students swept the poster contest. Justiss fourth-grade students Ryleigh Saunders, Zabdy Guzman, and Shayla Gomez placed first, second and third in the fourth- and fifth-grade contest and received $80, $50, and $30, respectively. Justiss third-grade students Jaydin Cole Blackwelder, Arianna Gonzalez and Giselle Rios won first, second and third place in the second- and third-grade contest and received $50, $30, and $20, respectively.
