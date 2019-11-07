In honor of America’s veterans, the Texas Historical Commission has announced it will waive all admission fees at state historical sites on the upcoming Veterans Day holiday, including Paris’ Sam Bell Maxey House, for those who have served in the U.S. Military.
“The Sam Bell Maxey House is closed to the public on Mondays, which is actually Veterans Day, so we will be honoring the free admission on Sunday,” said Kaitlin Ammo, site manager at the Maxey House.
“The THC is also proud to announce that the state’s historic sites will now offer free admission to active-duty military personnel and their families throughout the year,” she added.
Texas Historical Commission preserves and operates 31 state historic sites across Texas. Sites related to World War II and U.S. armed forces include the National Museum of the Pacific War in Fredericksburg, Eisenhower Birthplace in Denison, the Sam Rayburn House in Bonham, and three frontier-era forts in West Texas – Fort Griffin, Fort McKavett and Fort Stockton.
Free admission is available to those currently serving in the U.S. military — Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard, as well as members of the Reserves, National Guard, U.S. Public Commissioned Corps and NOAA Commissioned Corps.
Texas Historical Commission is not the only state entity honoring vets this holiday. In honor of both active and retired military, daily entrance fees at Texas state parks will be waived for all visitors on Sunday.
“The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and Texas state parks are very proud of the men and women that serve our country in the military,” said Rodney Franklin, director of Texas’ state parks. “We look forward to seeing visitors enjoying state parks for free this Sunday. It is a small gesture to say thanks to those who have served in the military and their families. We invite all Texans to connect with the outdoors and make state parks a part of their Veterans Day weekend.”
Parks across the state will host guided hikes, bird walks and other programs throughout the day. Camping and special activity fees will still apply.
For a full list of events, visit the Texas State Parks calendar page. A map of all Texas State Parks is available on the TPWD website, tpwd.texas.gov
Regional state parks include Cooper Lake State Park, Sulphur Springs, which includes the Doctor’s Creek unit on the north side of the lake near Cooper, and Bonham State Park, southeast of Bonham at 1363 State Park 24.
The Sam Bell Maxey House is the only state operated historic site in Lamar County. It is at 812 S. Church St. in Paris. It is run by the Texas Historical Commission.
Maxey was a Mexican War veteran, a Confederate general and U.S. Senator. His family moved into the fashionable, newly built home on the south side of Paris in 1868. The restored home, its grounds and its furnishings reflect the lives of the three generations of the family that occupied it.
For information about admission fees for other visitors, visit thc/texas.gov, the Sam Bell Maxey House State Historic Site page on Facebook or visitsambellmaxeyhouse.com.
