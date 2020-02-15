Good morning, Red River Valley!
Here comes the warmth. With increased southerly flow, we can expect to see some increasing clouds in our sunny skies and a high of about 59 degrees. South winds will continue around 10 to 20 mph, increasing the moisture in the air ahead of the next wet pattern during the work week, the National Weather Service has forecast.
"The second half of the weekend will be quite pleasant with partly to mostly sunny skies and temperatures continuing on a warming trend," meteorologist Sarah Barnes wrote in forecast discussion. "The warmest temperatures will be on Monday, particularly for the western half of the (area) where afternoon highs will top off in the upper 70s."
Here in the eastern part of the Fort Worth office's coverage zone, cloud cover will increase on Monday ahead of a front that is likely to kick off the next bout of rain.
In the meantime, Sunday's high is expected to be about 65 degrees with an overnight low of 53.
Enjoy the beautiful weekend, and have a great Saturday!
