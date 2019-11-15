TODAY
Maxey House Book Club: 7 p.m. at The Blind Pig, 129 S. Main St., everyone is invited, call 903-785-5716.
SATURDAY
Chicota Community Center Craft and Vendor Fair: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., concessions available.
MONDAY
PrimeTime: 8:45 a.m., Steps; 10 a.m., Aerobics; 11 a.m., Water Joints; 1 p.m., Sewing.
TUESDAY
Kiwanis Club of Paris: Noon, Paris Junior College ballroom, 2400 Clarksville St. Major Frankco Higdon will discuss the Salvation Army.
Lamar County Democrats: 5:30 p.m., That Guy’s Coffee, 117 Clarksville St.
Maintain No Gain: 9 a.m., Oak Park City Square, 2629 Bonham St. Tools, recipes and tips to help control weight over the holiday season, $20, register by Nov. 15, call 903-737-2443 or 903-784-9266.
Valley of the Caddo Archeological Society: 6:30 p.m.,Valley of the Caddo Museum, 1115 Bonham St.
PrimeTime: 9 a.m., Team Play 42; 10 a.m., Line Dance; 11 a.m., T&T; noon, Alzheimer’s Support Group; 1 p.m., Games; 2 p.m., Mahjong; 5 p.m., Happy Age.
WEDNESDAY
PrimeTime: 8:45 a.m., Steps; 9:30 a.m., Cards; 10 a.m., Aerobics; 11 a.m., Water Joints; 1 p.m., Crochet; 1 p.m., Scrabble; 2 p.m., Skip-Bo.
Thursday
Rotary Club of Paris: Noon meeting at Paris Junior College Ballroom, 2400 Clarksville St. Program will be by Tim Wood, Paris High School theater director.
PrimeTime: 9 a.m., Team Play 42; 11 a.m., T&T, library; 11:45 a.m., Food and Fellowship; 1 p.m., Games; 5 p.m., Happy Age.
Send listings for Bulletin Board to The Paris News, P.O. Box 1078, Paris, TX 75461; email to editor@theparisnews.com; or fax to 903-785-1263.
