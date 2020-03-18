Paris Community Theatre: Has postponed Children’s Theatre classes and rehearsals for “Cabaret,” until March 23. No cancellations are planned at this time.
Paris Junior College Drama Department: Pyro PlayFest auditions and performances have been postponed indefinitely.
Valley of the Caddo Museum: Closed to the public through the end of March.
High Strung Bluegrass: Tuesday night jam, March 17 and Third Saturday show, March 21, have been cancelled.
Kiwanis Club of Paris 75th Anniversary Celebration: 6:30 p.m. March 24, at Paris High School, 2255 S. Collegiate Drive, postponed. Regularly scheduled club meetings cancelled through April 30.
Red River Valley Amateur Radio Club: 10 a.m., March 28, Paris Municipal Courtroom, 2910 Clarksville St., cancelled.
Sam Bell Maxey House State Historic Site: All events cancelled through April 30. Site remains open.
30th Paris Deb Ball: Saturday, 6 p.m., St. Paul Baptist Church, 44 2nd St. NE. Postponed.
Send news of cancellations or postponements due to the CORVID-19 to The Paris News, P.O. Box 1078, Paris, TX 75461; email to editor@theparisnews.com; or fax to 903-785-1263.
