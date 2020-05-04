Cathryn McGrew

Cathryn "Ms. Cat" McGrew, 80, of Paris passed away on April 30, 2020.
Funeral services are scheduled for 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at New Salem Baptist Church, with Bishop N. R. McGrew, eulogist and Bishop Connice Mayes officiating. Interment will follow at Littlejohn Cemetery under the direction of Maxey Funeral Home.
She was born on Nov. 29, 1939, in Lamar County, Texas, the daughter of Alice Babb Wise.
She was a member of New Salem Baptist Church where she served as an usher and on the mission board. She was previously employed with Lamar County Human Resources as site manager.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Christine Harris, Alberta Edwards and Willie M. Wise; brother, Anthony"Shorty"Frierson Jr.; and grandchildren, Lanesha Frierson and Sedowian McGrew.
She leaves to cherish her memories, sons, Earl McGrew Jr. and James E. McGrew (Agnes), all of Paris; daughters, Carolyn Frierson (Glenn), Betty McGrew and Mary McGrew, all of Paris; brother, Virgil Wells (Mary), of Paris; sister-in-law, Allie Frazier, of Dallas, Texas; also 17 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends;
special caregiver, Geraldine Jones, of Paris.
