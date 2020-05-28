Fire and Rescue

MAY 26 to MAY 28
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
May 26
10:36 to 10:46 a.m., 2990 Pine Mill Road.
May 27
3:42 to 5:03 a.m., 400 E. Sherman St.
First Responder-Paris
May 27
5:50 to 5:59 p.m., 331 E. Price St.
8:19 to 8:24 p.m., 150 47th
St. SE.
Public Service
May 26
12:15 to 12:29 p.m., 2760 Willow Bend.
May 27
12:41 to 12:51 p.m., 344 Hearon St.
4:24 to 4:52 p.m., 344 Hearon St.
