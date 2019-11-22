Good morning, Red River Valley!
With a surface cold front surging southward through Central Texas this morning, a wet and colder morning is expected. Scattered showers with some elevated thunderstorms could produce some heavy downpours, especially across North Texas. While no severe weather is anticipated, some stronger cells may be capable of producing small hail through midday or early afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
We're going to start the day with a 5 a.m. temperature of 49, and we won't warm up much further, as the high is forecast at 50 degrees before falling throughout the day as deeper dry air makes its way toward the region. The chance of rain will fall accordingly, from 90% this morning to 30% this afternoon. Winds will come from the north northwest at 10 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 20.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 37. Clouds should dissipate throughout the night and into Saturday morning to produce a mostly sunny day with a high near 56. The skies will continue to clear through the night for a sunny, 64-degree Sunday.
Don't forget an umbrella if you're heading out today so you can have a dry, wonderful Friday!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.